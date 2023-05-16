County Championship Division One 2023

County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the sixth round

Glamorgan's Queensland duo were again the standouts of the latest county round with Steve Smith providing a highlight in the field

Jack Paynter and Josh Schonafinger

16 May 2023, 08:50 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo