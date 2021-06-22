Webb eyes new heights after penning fresh deal

Courtney Webb is determined to build on her breakout WBBL|06 campaign, after signing on to remain a Renegade for another two seasons.

Webb was a bright spot during a tough season for the Renegades in the Sydney hub, starring with the bat in a middle-order that was missing the absent Jess Duffin.

She scored 246 runs at 30.75, including an unbeaten 54 from 33 deliveries to help her team pull off an upset Super Over win over fierce rivals Melbourne Stars.

She played every game for the club in WBBL|06, named their player of the season.

"Moving to the Renegades has really helped fast track my development," Webb said.

"I’ve been given some opportunities to establish myself in the middle order and I’m really aiming to take my game to a new level in the coming seasons.

"We’ve got an exciting group of players coming through and we’re all looking forward to working under the leadership of Soph (Molineux) and ‘Helmo’ (Simon Helmot) as we try to push for a finals spot.

"I love being around this group, I highly value playing with a lot of good friends and I’m looking forward to continuing with this core group over the coming seasons."

Courtney Webb puts her hand up for catch of the tournament!

Webb also provided one of the highlights of last season when she took a stunning diving catch to remove Australia star Ellyse Perry during the Renegades' upset win over the Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval.

"Courtney is a key part of our future who has impressed everyone with her composure out in the middle," Renegades coach Simon Helmot, who was confirmed as former mentor Lachlan Stevens’ replacement in May, said.

"She came in at some difficult times last season but held our innings together and we’re excited to see Courtney’s development over the next couple of years.

"Courtney is a great example of someone who has worked hard, earned an opportunity and then grabbed it with both hands.

"She’ll play an important role in our batting order this season, she’s got some skill with the ball and as we saw from her catch off Ellyse Perry last season, she’s an elite fielder.

"With that all-round skillset Courtney has the tools to be a leading player across the competition for many years to come."

Renegades roar to hand Stars first defeat in epic derby

Webb’s re-signing locks in another piece of the puzzle for the Renegades, who still have a number of key players out of contract for WBBL|07 including Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano and Maitlan Brown.

They have already locked in a new captain for the upcoming summer, with 23-year-old Sophie Molineux to fill the role held by New Zealand international Amy Satterthwaite last season.

All three of their overseas slots are yet to be confirmed, with fellow White Fern Lea Tahuhu and South Africa’s Lizelle Lee also off contract.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|07 contract list so far: Sophie Molineux (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Ella Hayward, Courtney Webb