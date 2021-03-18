Big calls pay off for South Australia's Webb

Courtney Webb admits to the odd moment where she wondered if she was making the right call, walking away from Australian Rules football to focus solely on cricket.

However, the 21-year-old is now confident she chose the best path, as she enjoys her best season with the bat to date in the domestic 50-over competition.

Webb made the move to South Australia during the winter after three seasons with her native Tasmania, seeking a fresh start and greater opportunity with the bat.

Installed at No.4 in the Scorpions order, the right-hander has thrived, scoring three half-centuries in six innings.

"It’s been awesome coming over here and working under (coaching staff) Luke Williams and Jude Coleman," Webb said on Thursday.

"We’ve had some good team success as well.

"A bit more of a relaxed environment here has allowed me to play with more freedom and have that confidence to back my own ability and play my natural game.

"It’s pretty easy when Bridget (Patterson) is making tons at the other end."

Webb credited a breakout season for the Melbourne Renegades, where she scored 246 runs at 30.75 and was voted their best player of WBBL|06, for providing a much-needed boost of confidence heading into her first 50-over season with South Australia.

"I think that was pretty big for me, I’d been down on confidence since coming into the (elite) program environment, so having some good performances at the Renegades and then taking that into this season was pretty big," she explained.

"Since being a younger player in those set-ups (I’ve found it) a bit of a challenge, but I think I’m finding my feet now."

Webb played a handful of matches for Carlton’s AFLW side in 2018 after being selected with pick No.17 in the 2017 rookie draft, before being delisted in 2019. She had initially hoped to continue juggling her two sports, playing football at local level, but ultimately decided to focus all her attention on cricket.

"It was a tough decision at the time and I had a lot of hard conversations with some people I looked up to," Webb said.

"At first it was pretty hard to come to terms with … it’s been a couple of years and I think I made the right choice and I’m really enjoying my time here in South Australia."

Webb, who travelled to South Africa with the Australia Under-19 team in 2018, holds aspirations of higher honours. But for now, her attention is on helping South Australia in their unlikely bid to reach their first Women’s National Cricket League final since 2015-16.

Webb ices Scorpions chase with unbeaten half-century

With two regular season matches remaining against Tasmania and the ACT, the Scorpions must win both, and hope New South Wales and Queensland split their two games this weekend, to sneak into second spot, while bonus points could also have a say.

They will also need to win without three key pace bowlers, with Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown all in New Zealand with the Australian squad.

The Scorpions will be buoyed by their 70-run win over Western Australia last weekend, achieved without the international trio.

"I think it shows our depth especially in our bowling stocks," Webb said.

"Losing three of our fast bowlers to the Australian side was always going to be tough but the likes of Brooke Harris and Eliza Doddridge really stepped up for us."

However, South Australia will confront a Tasmania team desperate to make the WNCL final for the first time.

The Tigers made a flying start to the season, winning their first four matches, before tying with NSW and losing to Victoria and Queensland.

They sit second on the ladder and must defeat South Australia in what will be their final game of the regular season to keep their campaign alive.

"We’ve played some really competitive cricket, the most competitive cricket I’ve seen from this group of cricketers," Tasmania coach Salliann Beams said on Wednesday.

"We’ve not done enough (to qualify) yet ... this Friday’s game is a must-win and we’re relying on some other results to go our way as well."

Courtney Webb puts her hand up for catch of the tournament!

Tasmania go into the match without key allrounder Nicola Carey and quick Belinda Vakarewa, who are with the Australia squad in New Zealand, but have welcomed back experienced middle-order batter Corinne Hall and pace bowler Brooke Hepburn back from injury.

"(Losing Australia players) is one of those things, it happens the same time every year so it’s really important you’ve got momentum coming into the last games," Beams said.

"But they’re a massive loss. Nic, the temperament she showed to get her first hundred, she’s an unbelievable player … and Biggie (Vakarewa) is so consistent for us.

"But it gives opportunity for other girls who want to bat a little higher or take the new ball."

South Australia squad: Tegan McPharlin (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Emma de Broughe, Eliza Doddridge, Josie Dooley, Jacinta Goodger-Chandler, Brooke Harris, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Tasmania squad: Sam Bates, Maddison Brooks, Sarah Coyte, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney (c), Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest (vc), Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg