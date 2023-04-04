Cricket 24 set for Ashes release, introduces 'Pro Team'

A new Ashes series means it's time for a new iteration of the official game, with Cricket 24 to hit shelves in June.

Developed by Big Ant Studios in partnership with Cricket Australia, Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes follows on from the success of Cricket 22, which was released ahead of the previous Ashes series in Australia.

Hailed by developers as "the most realistic video game representation of the sport ever", an overhauled fielding system is being touted as one of the major improvements for Cricket 24.

Villani and Vlaeminck level up in new cricket video game

Among the other new features promised is enhanced online functionality that is now fully cross-platform, so you can play against others regardless of your device of choice.

Career mode has been boosted, notably with a full Ashes immersion experience, including detailed cutscenes to put the user into the moment contextually as the Ashes tour progresses including press conferences, team training sessions and unique commentary.

Cricket 24 will also introduce Pro Team, where gamers will be able to collect their favourite players from across the world and take to the field with their own cricket dream team, similar to the FIFA games series' Ultimate Team.

First introduced in the popular Cricket 22 version, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL tournaments return, along with the UK's Hundred tournament, the Caribbean Premier League, and a number of "upcoming professional Indian T20 teams".

The game now features more than 50 highly detailed official stadiums.

The game gives equal billing to men's and women's cricket, and with more licences added will now have more than 200 players from major cricket nations included with full photogrammetry, including players from Australia, England, the West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland, with the promise of more to come.

QUICK SINGLE Cricket 22 takes gaming to next level with Big Bash boost

"The passion and excitement shown by our fans at the prospect of another game being released before the upcoming Ashes has been overwhelming," Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said.

"We’ve been working incredibly hard with cricket boards all over the world to bring what is the deepest, most realistic video game representation of the sport ever."

"I believe Cricket 24 will bring something special for cricket fans all over the world," Symons said.

"It is the first truly global cricket video game."

Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes is available for pre-order here.

Fans that buy the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free when they purchase the current generation of hardware.

Cricket 24 for Nintendo Switch will be available in November 2023.