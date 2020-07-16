'Brilliant' ECB share critical bio-security info with CA

England have put aside their historic on-field rivalry with Australia to share vital information with how they have handled the restart of international cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England and the West Indies ended international cricket's 117-day hiatus last week when the first Test was played in a 'bubble' at Southampton's Rose Bowl, where players and support staff stayed in the on-site hotel and followed strict bio-security measures. The second Test starts tonight (AEST) at Old Trafford.

Those necessary steps ensured a successful and safe return of Test cricket and provided a blueprint for how future tours can be staged around the world.

How the first Test played out was of particular interest to Cricket Australia (CA), whose men's limited-overs tour of England is set for September following a reschedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Australia today named a preliminary group of 26 players for the proposed six-match tour, consisting of three one-day internationals and three T20s, which is set to be reduced should the tour be given the green light.

CA Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver says he has been in constant dialogue with his counterparts at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about how they have managed the complex and evolving challenges of staging international cricket in the time of the coronavirus.

"The ECB have been brilliant at engaging with us about their plans and what they're experiencing currently in running the Test series with the West Indies, and they're also scheduled to have Pakistan and Ireland before us," Oliver said today.

"There's no doubt learnings will be taken from that and we're in regular discussion with them and how that's evolving.

"They should be commended on getting international cricket up and running and I've got a degree of confidence in what they're able to produce there.

"They're focused in on international cricket and a couple of venues in particular which is an interesting learning.

"We're hopeful, we're optimistic but there are some complexities in (Australia's potential) tour that we still need to work through and we're doing that as quickly as we can to try and give everyone some certainty."

One of the major challenges with touring abroad is the quarantine process upon arrival and when returning home.

As of July 3, travellers from Australia do not need to self-isolate for 14 days in England, which would allow the Australian cricketers to train and prepare as soon as they touch down albeit in compliance with strict bio-security measures.

Pakistan were made to quarantine upon arrival in England for a fortnight before they could begin their preparation for their three-Test tour, to be played in Southampton and Manchester, the same venues as the West Indies series.

While Australia's players and support staff won't need to quarantine in England they will have to self-isolate when they return to Australia, from either the UK or perhaps the Indian Premier League should it be rescheduled, which could have an impact on their preparations for the start of the home summer.

"We obviously take the quarantine requirements very seriously and it's important we understand that fully before a decision on the tour is made," Oliver said.

"For elite athletes generally the ability to train and stay fit and keep ticking over is an important factor but the health and safety of the players and staff and the public health component is most critical.

"Quarantine arrangements are not in place, they're not confirmed but they do exist in terms of general international travel so that's something that we're working through but it is a consideration."

Oliver says the 26 players announced today will continue to prepare with their respective state programs, including those based in Victoria, which has been hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

CA is monitoring the situation in Victoria, and the other states and territories, to make sure all players can adequately prepare for the England tour if selected.

"As it currently stands they (state players) are able to continue to operate in a really strict environment and that's enabling them to prepare," Oliver said.

"It's a bit of a watch and see at the moment just to see how all that unfolds.

"And obviously there's a critical path there that we need to monitor to make sure that if the tour can proceed we give players across all states and territories the best chance to be part of that tour."