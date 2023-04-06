Murphy, Morris among new faces on Aussie contract list

'An eye to the future': Bailey details contract choices

Todd Murphy's status as the heir apparent to Nathan Lyon and fast bowling reinforcements are the main takeaways from an expanded 24-player national men's contract list, announced by Cricket Australia today.

Spinner Todd Murphy has earned his first national contract offer after impressing on the Border-Gavaskar India tour, while four fast bowlers have been added to the list for 2023-24.

With the World Test Championship final, five-Test Ashes series and ODI World Cup in India all in the year ahead, selectors have taken up the four additional contract spots available under the new Memorandum of Understanding announced earlier this week.

Sean Abbott, Lance Morris, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson have all earned contracts.

Cricket Australia men's contract list 2023-24: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Victoria batter Marcus Harris also returns to the list, signalling he has front-running for selection in the WTC and Ashes Test squads, with India tourists Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb missing out.

National Selection Panel (NSP) chair George Bailey said: "We have chosen a group of players we expect will form the majority of those (WTC, Ashes and ODI World Cup) campaigns and we know that we will need a squad mentality to achieve success.

"As we find each year now, there is a lot of cricket in the next six to 12 months and our depth will be tested.

"The six Test matches during the winter are in relatively short succession and we have a busy period of white ball cricket leading up to, and post, the ODI World Cup.

"The NSP support and endorse the change to the MOU agreement which allows further scope for additional contracts which in turn creates additional depth to call on in the next period, as well as retaining the ability to utilise others from outside of this list."

Men's contracts have risen 7.5 per cent this year under the new MOU, to an average retainer of $951,000.

The top contract is likely to earn more than $3m over the 12 months while the minimum retainer is worth $367,000 before any tour payments and match fees.

Short-form keeper-batter Matthew Wade has been left of the list while Josh Inglis retains his place, with next year's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean also falling in this contract window.

Players can still be upgraded to national contracts throughout the year by receiving 12 upgrade points. A Test is worth five points, while each ODI and T20 international is worth two.

Aaron Finch, who retired from international cricket and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson have dropped off the contract list from last year.

Matthew Kuhnemann, who played three Tests in India, has also been overlooked for a contract, reflecting the absence of subcontinent tours in the coming 12 months.

After the Ashes, Australia head to South Africa for white-ball games in September, with white-ball series in India either side of the ODI World Cup.

They host Pakistan and the West Indies for Tests next summer, before white-ball matches against the Caribbean side before crossing the Tasman for a Test and T20 series against New Zealand.

