Murphy, Morris among new faces on Aussie contract list

Spinner Todd Murphy and fast bowler Lance Morris earn their first national contracts on expanded 24-strong list with Ashes and ODI World Cup in mind

Dave Middleton

6 April 2023, 10:00 AM AEST

