CA monitor outbreak in South Africa ahead of BBL, Test tour

Cricket Australia is keeping a close eye on the COVID19 situation in South Africa after England's tour was officially called off on Monday, less than three months before Australia’s scheduled Test campaign in the country.

Five England players are scheduled to fly to Australia this week for the KFC BBL despite a coronavirus outbreak in their 'bio-secure' hotel in Cape Town.

QUICK SINGLE England's tour called off due to COVID infections

After English pair Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) withdrew from the BBL this week citing bubble fatigue, it's expected that Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone and Lewis Gregory will all arrive in Australia shortly to begin two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine before they can play in the BBL after Christmas.

It's understood the two members of the England touring party in South Africa who returned unconfirmed positive tests in recent days are not part of the BBL contingent, and the five English Big Bash players are expected to fly to Australia on Thursday as planned.

BBL boss Alistair Dobson said the league, which starts it season on Thursday night in Hobart, had mapped out a plan for all overseas arrivals.

Under strict biosecurity regulations, players must undergo a fortnight of quarantine in Australia before being allowed to join the BBL hub.

"Obviously there comes a point where it's not worth it (travelling to Australia)," Dobson said on Tuesday.

"But the last of our overseas arrivals are due to arrive in the next week or so."

While the safe arrival of the English players will be a relief for CA, the organisation will be keeping a close eye on the situation in South Africa ahead of their proposed tour early next year after three Proteas players, two members of the England touring party and two hotel staff members all returned positive tests.

England's cricket chief Ashley Giles said concerns about the bio-secure bubble were raised almost immediately upon their arrival in South Africa last month.

"We were coming into a bio-secure environment and from very early on it appeared it wasn't bio-secure,’ said Giles.

"That raised the levels of anxiety. I think the South African doctor said he could understand our nervousness because of that. And he was right. There's clearly concern when infection springs up in what is supposed to be a bio-secure environment.

"It wasn't just one case in the hotel. There were a couple of staff members who tested positive and a couple of South African players. That's the bit that really affected our touring group.

The scene at Newlands this week // Getty

"Perhaps we can't guarantee a place is bio-secure. Maybe that isn't realistic and we have to adapt. But that is the environment we expected when we came here."

Australia are due to tour South Africa in February and March for a three-Test series, with the hosts even outlining hopes last month to have crowds through the gates.

The Australian tour will follow scheduled visit from Sri Lanka and Pakistan to South Africa, which has had an average of around 3,600 new cases per day over the past week.

"The tour of South Africa is part of the World Test Championship and the Futures Tour Program," a Cricket Australia spokesman said on Monday.

"We will continue to plan for the tour and monitor the biosecurity situation."

At this stage India's tour of Australia has begun without a blemish, but only after months of talks between both boards, Cricket Australia and government authorities.

CA estimate that has cost them around $30 million in extra costs, for everything from chartered flights from Dubai and quarantined hotels.

Senior batsman Matt Wade said on Monday the South African tour was not something players had spoken about.

QUICK SINGLE Wade reboot finding new ways to thrill

"To be honest I haven't really thought about it and I'm not sure any of the other players have thought about it," Wade said.

"I saw the match was postponed, that's about as far as I've gone into it.

"I'm sure Cricket Australia and South Africa's board will work together and get the right solution.

"But as players, we'll just crack into this series and when that rolls around we'll see where it lands. But it's a long way for us."

QUICK SINGLE Curran joins Banton in pulling out of BBL deal

In a statement on Monday, Cricket South Africa insist the welfare of their and England’s players and staff is paramount.

"The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly, and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us," CSA Acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender said.

"I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England men's team in the near future."