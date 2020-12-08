KFC BBL|10

CA monitor outbreak in South Africa ahead of BBL, Test tour

Five English players scheduled to fly to Australia this week for the BBL; Cricket Australia to monitor situation in South Africa after England tour was called off

AAP & Cricket Network

8 December 2020, 01:33 PM AEST

