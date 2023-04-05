Women's Ashes - Test

Aussies add four to contract list, Carey turns down deal

Rising star Phoebe Litchfield is among four additions to CA's women's national contract list, while Nicola Carey declined the offer of a national deal

Laura Jolly

5 April 2023, 11:08 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo