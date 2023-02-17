Cricket NSW partners with America in new T20 league

Cricket NSW will push for some of its players to turn out in the USA, after signing a deal with Major League Cricket and linking with a club in Washington D.C.

AAP

17 February 2023, 11:25 AM AEST

