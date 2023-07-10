Australia hoping history also repeats in Manchester

Captain Cummins reflects on defeat, looks to Manchester

In the rush to draw comparisons between England's stirring successful run chase at Headingley and the oft-eulogised triumph on the same patch four years earlier, one salient fact was ignored.

Yes, they both played out on a celebratory Sunday afternoon as some defiant England batting among the lower-order counter-punched and Australia's bowlers bore the brunt after their batters had failed to press home a hard-earned first-innings advantage earlier in the game.

But as history records, after hauling themselves inspirationally back into the 2019 Ashes contest after going winless at Edgbaston and Lord's, England went to Old Trafford 10 days later and got belted by 185 runs.

And then were forced to watch their rivals dancing in triumph, with the Ashes in their keeping for another two years.

For all the patriotic fervour fermented by current skipper Ben Stokes's remarkable day-four century that dragged his team over the line four years ago, it counted for nought when the series migrated across the Pennines to Manchester where it was Steve Smith's 211 that decided the outcome.

It's for that reason Australia captain Pat Cummins was unmoved in fielding questions from an English television journalist in the immediate aftermath of the home team's latest miracle at a ground where they're becoming more the rule than exceptional.

The media conference exchange, which lasted less than 30 seconds, played out pretty much as follows.

Inquisitor: As the series heads to Manchester do you fear momentum has maybe shifted in England's favour here?

Cummins: Not really, no.

Inquisitor: Why not?

Cummins: Two-one

Inquisitor: Too long?

Cummins: No, two-one.

Inquisitor: Oh two-one, so you still feel confident you can seal it in Manchester despite what's happened here, it's not going to affect your confidence?

Cummins: No, not at all. Every Test you start from afresh.

While nobody would earnestly expect a television reporter to undertake the level of research required to know Australia remains 2-1 ahead in the five Test series, nor apply the precedent from four years earlier, Cummins' response was effectively a slightly more loquacious version of shouting 'scoreboard'.

Of course, regardless of commonality among many of the personnel involved in both campaigns, events of 2019 bear no relevance on what takes place in 2023.

But there will be significant differences in the way Australia responds to their loss at Headingley in a game they might well have won but for a couple of crucial phases, and the reaction to the prior defeat at the ground which arrived in far more excruciating circumstances.

For a start, they won't be sitting down Monday morning at their team hotel to watch a full replay of the Test's final session in order to critique what went amiss as England's bowlers got them home with the bat.

And whereas plans were changed post-Headingley in 2019 to rescind leave passes offered to players who were instead required to report for duty at a tour game at Derby, members of the current squad now scatter to various parts of the United Kingdom and beyond before regrouping in Manchester next Friday.

"It does," Cummins said, when asked if the post-match vibe within the Australia camp felt different to the sea of blank stares that confronted then-skipper Tim Paine in the Headingley rooms four years ago.

"It wasn't one big partnership (unlike Stokes and Jack Leach's 76-run stand).

"I think this game ebbed and flowed the whole way through, whereas that one in 2019 we were ahead for most of it.

"We're all kind of used to it – playing cricket there's normally a winner and a loser.

"We've had a wonderful run up until now, winning the first three matches this tour (including the World Test Championship Final against India).

"It's a shame, and it's one of the games you look at and everyone thinks you could have done something just a little bit different that might have contributed to a different result.

"But we've all played enough cricket, so (we will) brush this one off and make sure we get ready for Manchester."

If Cummins was unconcerned by the suggestion England had suddenly snatched that most overused and under-measured sporting force – momentum – then his captaincy counterpart seemed similarly relaxed as to how it might be better harnessed this time around.

Given the groundswell that erupted from Headingley's western terrace and rapidly engulfed the entire nation on the bank holiday that followed super Sunday in 2019, if momentum was a thing the hosts would have carried all before them at Old Trafford 10 days hence.

Instead, after Stuart Broad knocked over Australia opener David Warner in that game's first over the rest of Australia's batting rallied to reach a tick under 500, then established a first-innings lead of around 200 before Cummins bowled them to victory.

For that reason, Stokes wasn't about to buy into the 'momentum' chat with any more enthusiasm than his rival skipper.

"I remember going to Manchester in 2019 and actually saying the complete opposite," Stokes said at game's end.

"I said we had to park everything that happened at Headingley, all the noise that was around that game.

"We got over the line (this time) but we know the job at hand and what's in front of us is way more important than what's been said, and what's been done.

"And it will be the same again in Manchester, albeit after another great game of cricket and we've kept the series at 2-1.

"We just have to park everything from this week but also continue in the way in which we play because I said last week at Lord's, we find ourselves in the perfect position for the way we play cricket."

As was the case at Headingley in 2019, and indeed at Edgbaston and Lord's over recent weeks, Cummins was in the thick of the action until the game's denouement.

Whether bowling crucial overs with matches in the balance or, in the first Test, steering his team to victory with bat in hand, Cummins has undertaken a heavy workload when combined with his captaincy commitments that he wasn't carrying four years earlier.

But while noting he would prefer to pilot the ship in far calmer waters than he's encountered of late, he concedes the three matches of the current Ashes – all of which could have been won by either combatant heading into the final half-hour – have provided "great viewing".

"It's tense out there, you want to make sure your decision-making is right and you see some players stand up," he said after ending up on the losing side for the first time since Australia's UK sojourn began in late May.

"It's great cricket, I really enjoy being out there and feeling like you've got some sort of control over the situation.

"You're in the middle of it, and it's a hundred times worse when you're in the changing room and wish you could do something about it, but you can't."

And on that point, he and his England captaincy counterpart remain in furious agreement.

Unlike 2019 when he orchestrated his team's pursuit with a virtuoso innings, Stokes was reduced to the gallery for the final 16 overs of England's innings at Headingley on Sunday and he knows which of those scenarios he prefers.

"I'm not going to lie, I was a bit nervous at the end," said the skipper who was dismissed with England five wickets down and 90 runs from glory.

"I think I walked about two kilometres around the Headingley dressing room for the last half an hour, I couldn't actually watch the last 20 runs be scored.

"It's just a completely different place when you can't influence the game anymore, and you're hoping things will go your way.

"I still think we can be better.

"The thing about cricket I find is that nobody's got the perfect answer to anything, about how it should be played."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood