Men's Ashes 2023

Australia hoping history also repeats in Manchester

It is four years since the tourists turned the tables on England between the third Test and fourth, retaining the Ashes in the process and casting doubt on the concept of mid-series momentum

Andrew Ramsey at Headingley

10 July 2023, 06:51 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo