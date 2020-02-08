Steyn poised for Aussie showdown after Proteas recall

South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn is on track to take on Australia later this month after he was picked to play his first international matches in almost a year.

The 36-year-old retired from Test cricket last year but remains available for selection in white-ball cricket and has set his sights on this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

He was controversially left out of South Africa's T20 squad to face India last year, but his recall to face England in a T20 series next week indicates he will also take on Australia in their three-match T20 series later this month, having not faced the Aussies in any format since November 2018.

AB de Villiers was again not selected for the Proteas, although the former skipper remains bullish about his chances of making a return to international cricket for this year's World Cup.

Speaking during his recent KFC BBL stint with Brisbane Heat, de Villiers says he'd "love to" play for the Proteas again despite retiring from international cricket last year.

"There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality," the 35-year-old said.

"I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen.

"It's a long way away still, and plenty can happen – there's the IPL coming up, I've still got to be in form at that time.

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out."

The Proteas will again be led by Quinton de Kock for the T20s against England, with Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada officially rested for the series, as they had been for the current ODI series.

Du Plessis was removed as skipper for the ODIs and Smith has been non-committal about the playing future of his Test captain, who has hinted he may well retire after this year's World Cup.

"We see Faf playing a role as a player but from a leadership perspective, we felt the need to move on," Smith said of the decision make de Kock ODI skipper.

"With the World Cup around the corner, we need to go forward.

"He has got a bit of time because he is being rested from the one-day series so we will have some time to have a robust discussion on his future.

Speaking to cricket.com.au last month, Steyn said the T20 World Cup is firmly on his radar.

"That is very much on my agenda," he said.

"I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are.

"So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections goes. After the MSL (South Africa's domestic T20 league) that we played, there were a lot of players that come out – some fantastic bowlers.

"But the old guys still seem to do the trick – AB was there, Imran Tahir was taking wickets, I was up in the wickets.

"Maybe we will get the nod, maybe we don't – but I'm putting my hand up."

South Africa will play three T20s against England on February 12, 14 and 16 before a three-match series against the Aussies on February 21, 23 and 26 in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town respectively.

South Africa T20 squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo