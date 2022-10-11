ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Christian, Kirsten join Netherlands Cup campaign

Former South Africa coach Gary Kirsten and Australia allrounder Dan Christian will assist the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup

Reuters

11 October 2022, 05:24 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo