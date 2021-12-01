KFC BBL|11

Biggest challenge facing ageless Sixers star Christian

After a refreshing break without any games, Australia's most successful T20 player is recharged and back at the Sydney Sixers looking to claim yet another title

Jack Paynter

1 December 2021, 05:15 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo