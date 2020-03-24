Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Shield triumph the perfect wake-up call for Hughes

An early-morning call from the Blues head coach delivered some much-needed good news

Sam Ferris

24 March 2020, 12:28 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo