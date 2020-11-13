Brisbane Heat secure key signings for BBL|10

Brisbane Heat have added more international talent to their KFC BBL playing roster, signing young English batter Dan Lawrence as well as local product James Bazley in a busy recruitment for the BBL|02 champs.

Lawrence will link up with the Heat in the early stages of the tournament as a replacement player for countryman Tom Banton.

Hard-hitting opener Banton and allrounder Lewis Gregory, who has also signed with Brisbane, have been selected for England’s upcoming tour of South Africa.

The 22-year-old Lawrence was a standout performer for the English Lions on their unbeaten ‘A’ tour of Australia last summer, hitting two centuries among 498 runs at 98.6, while his right-arm off-spin garnered 11 wickers at 23.

Lawrence was 17 when he scored his maiden first-class century, a knock of 161 in just his second game for Essex, as he became the third-youngest player in County cricket history to achieve the feat.

He has since developed into a formidable three-format player and was a key member of Essex’s title triumph in England’s domestic T20 competition in 2019.

Lawrence, who grew up in a house attached to his local club ground, was included as a reserve batsman in the English Test squad to play against Pakistan during the UK summer but withdrew due to a family bereavement.

“Dan is a really exciting pick-up for us and has a good reputation as a young player who can influence results with his skills and experience,” Heat coach Darren Lehmann said.

“He caught the eye during the Lions tour with the way he adapted so successfully to local conditions and that is something we think will help at the start of the tournament when we are playing in Canberra and at the Gabba and Metricon Stadium.

“Hopefully we can assist him to further develop as a player and also provide him with the stage to showcase his skills for the English selectors and give them reasons to look at him as part of their Ashes set-up for next season.”

The Heat have also locked in Bazley, who was a rookie with the club in BBL|04.

A right-handed batsman and right-arm fast medium bowler, he played 11 domestic one-day games for the Cricket Australia XI over two seasons in the Matador Cup.

Bazley was contracted by the Hobart Hurricanes for the BBL in 2016-17, but his time in Tasmania was curtailed by a serious groin injury that sidelined him for almost two seasons.

A close friend and former housemate of Australia star and new Heat teammate Marnus Labuschagne, Bazley persevered through serious injury and his return to top-level cricket picked up pace last season, ending up as one of the most successful bowlers playing for the Queensland 2nd XI team in the Toyota Futures League Competition.

“It has been quite a journey to get to this point, but I’ve persevered and worked through it and its hugely exciting to finally be back and with the Heat now on the eve of the BBL,” Bazley said.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have had great support along the way and the chance to experience the different challenges away from cricket has been inspiring. I certainly have a different perspective on the game now than when I did when I was starting out and I’m certainly a very different player.”

BBL teams will be able to field three overseas players in their XI this summer, with Banton, Gregory and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman the Heat’s recruits and Lawrence coming in as a replacement.

South Africa pace legend Morne Morkel has joined as a local player after gaining Australian residency this year.

James Pattinson (Melbourne Renegades), Matt Renshaw (Adelaide Strikers) and Ben Cutting (Sydney Thunder) have left the club in the off-season, while Tom Cooper and Jack Wildermuth have arrived from the Renegades.

The Heat open their season in Canberra on December 11 with a clash against the Melbourne Stars.

Brisbane Heat squad (so far): Tom Banton (ENG**), James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Lewis Gregory (ENG**), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Dan Lawrence (ENG*), Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Morne Morkel, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Jack Wildermuth

* Before Christmas

** After Christmas