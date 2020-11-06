South African van Niekerk primed for Pride Party

After missing last year’s inaugural Pride Party game after an unfortunate run in with an avocado, Dane van Niekerk has pledged to stay far away from the kitchen ahead of this year’s match.

The South Africa allrounder, who cut her hand on a knife while preparing a salad last season, is looking forward to taking the field for Saturday’s Rebel WBBL showdown for the Sydney Sixers against the Hobart Hurricanes at North Sydney Oval.

It is the second time the Sixers have hosted a LGBT+ Pride Party match, part of the club’s commitment to embracing diversity and celebrating the inclusion of everyone at the cricket.

"I missed last year’s party because of an avo incident, so I’m really excited this year to be part of it, and I won’t cut anything leading up to the game," van Niekerk said on Friday.

"(The match) is important because cricket is for everyone and the fact the Sixers want to make that known… it’s nice to be part of a club (like that).

"Sport unites everyone, it doesn’t matter who you are, what your sexuality is, what your gender is, it should include everyone."

Van Niekerk and her wife, teammate Marizanne Kapp, spoke to the Sixers’ new LGBT+ Supporter Group on a zoom call this week.

"Everybody loves cricket for cricket and not for any other reason. I think that’s why it’s important for me, first of all, and for the team," van Niekerk continued.

"Being part of a team and club that accepts you no matter what, makes you feel comfortable, and when you’re comfortable, you can really enjoy yourself and perform."

With research revealing 80 per cent of sports people have experienced homophobic language on the sporting field, the Sixers have developed a three-year strategy to address the issue, and to use educate to create a safe environment for the LGBT+ community to watch and play cricket.

Van Niekerk and her teammates also head into the weekend hoping to turn the tables on the Hurricanes after a surprise loss to the Hobart club last year proved decisive in missing the semi-finals.

The Sixers are undefeated in WBBL|06 but will also encounter the new-look Perth Scorchers on Sunday in a weekend that promises to be telling for the competition’s finals hopefuls.

"Our preparation has been spot on, with the rain about we have to be indoors a bit more but getting that win in the other night (against the Brisbane Heat) was pretty cool," van Niekerk said.

"For the team to get to a decent total and defend it the way we did was pretty cool.

"We know the Hurricanes and Scorchers are two very good and destructive teams… the team is really hungry after (missing finals) last year."