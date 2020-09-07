Christian set to find a new home for BBL|10

Allrounder poised to join Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash season, despite having a year to run on his contract with the Renegades

Louis Cameron

7 September 2020, 05:54 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo