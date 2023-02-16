Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Hughes mounts ODI claim as purple patch continues

Daniel Hughes' one-day form is simply irresistible right now, but will it be enough to earn him a national call up?

Josh Schonafinger

16 February 2023, 04:45 PM AEST

@joshschon

