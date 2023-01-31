KFC BBL|12

Sixers to recall Hughes for do-or-die BBL clash

With Allan Border Medallist Steve Smith off to India with the Test squad, Sixers stalwart Daniel Hughes is the man who will try and fill his shoes

AAP

31 January 2023, 03:59 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo