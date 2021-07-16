'No regrets': Absent Sams eyes finishing role for Aussies

Thunder allrounder opted out of Caribbean tour for mental well-being and remains hopeful he can feature in T20 World Cup

Andrew Ramsey

16 July 2021, 02:11 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

