Thunder star Sams cleared for crunch BBL final

Star allrounder Daniel Sams has passed a fitness test and been cleared to play in Sunday night's must-win KFC BBL final against the Brisbane Heat.

The left-armer has been sidelined by concussion and a hand injury in recent weeks and missed his side's last three games of the regular season, when they recorded big wins over the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers to shore up a spot in the finals.

Having tested out his injured hand at training on Friday, Sams has been cleared to play the in-form Heat at Manuka Oval, despite still being in some mild discomfort.

"There's a little bit of awareness of pain, but I'll be able to go out there and bat as I usually would," he said.

"All the stuff that I needed to yesterday, I was able to tick it off without any problems really. We're actually a little bit surprised with how good it's turned out."

"His batting was the main thing we looked at," added coach Shane Bond.

"There’s always a couple of risks that are associated with an injured hand, so the main concern was his batting.

"The good news is he had no problems and is ready to go."

Sams was the leading wicket-taker of the previous BBL season then continued to improve in the ensuing 12 months, making his international and Indian Premier League debuts.

The 28-year-old's batting in particular has gone to another level, thanks in no small part to the mentorship of Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

Having themselves made a run from fifth spot on the ladder to last year's semi-final, the Thunder won't be taking the resurgent Heat lightly on Sunday.

"It really would have made no difference whether we played the Heat or Strikers because at the end of the day, we’ll need two wins for a shot at the title," Bond said.

"The Heat are a dangerous team, they played well against us in both games we’ve played during the regular season so we’ll need to be on song. History shows Thunder-Heat is always a tough match, it’s always a bit feisty – but, it should be good."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) v Adelaide Strikers (5). Friday, Jan 29, Gabba, 7.15pm AEDT

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) v Perth Scorchers (2). Saturday Jan 30, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

The Knock-Out: Sydney Thunder (3) v Winner of The Eliminator. Sunday, Jan 31, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out. Thurs Feb 4, venue TBC, 7.15pm AEDT

The Final: Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, venue TBC, 7.15pm AEDT