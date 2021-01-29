KFC BBL|10

Thunder mull big call on Sams' BBL return

Sydney Thunder have a big selection call to make for their KFC BBL Knock-Out final as powerful allrounder Daniel Sams looks to return from a stint on the sidelines

AAP

29 January 2021, 05:06 PM AEST

