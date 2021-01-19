KFC BBL|10

Thunder face nervous wait on Sams injury scare

The Sydney Thunder have some hope Daniel Sams wrist injury won't add to the pain of Monday night's six-wicket loss to the Hobart Hurricanes

AAP

19 January 2021, 07:51 AM AEST

