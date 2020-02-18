Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

By the book: How Worrall returned to full swing

South Australian swing king reveals how a stint in a charity bookshop in Bristol aided his latest recovery from injury

Andrew Ramsey

18 February 2020, 02:35 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo