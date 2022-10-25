Wyatt, Heat excited for AB Field return

Danni Wyatt is out to repeat her most recent performance at Allan Border Field – albeit in different colours – as the Weber WBBL makes a long-awaited return to the Brisbane ground on Tuesday.

In 2019, Wyatt smacked a 55-ball 87 as the Melbourne Renegades successfully chased 184 against the Heat at AB Field, upsetting the reigning champions and propelling her side into the finals.

Three seasons later, the England opener is now playing for Brisbane, and eagerly looking forward to a return to their home ground.

Wyatt's explosive 87 sets up record chase

"I look back at that match, where I was full of confidence, and I’ll try to take that into (Tuesday’s) game," Wyatt told reporters in Brisbane on Monday.

"I’ve played here a few times – it’s a really nice batting wicket."

The Heat have not played a game at AB Field since the WBBL|05 final in late 2019, with the following season played in a Sydney hub and the ground unavailable in WBBL|07 as it underwent a redevelopment.

That process included the installation of lights, which will be put to use on Tuesday evening when the Heat host their first night game at the ground against Sydney Thunder.

Wyatt’s belated arrival, which saw her miss the Heat’s first three games due workload restrictions imposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, has created a welcome headache for the club, who sit second on the table.

Wyatt playing for the Renegades in 2019 // Getty

With the right-hander joining Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll in the top order, 19-year-old Ellie Johnston was forced out of the XI, despite hitting a 34-ball 54 against Melbourne Stars just 10 days ago.

Mikayla Hinkley has also been forced out of the XI, despite playing every match for the Heat last season.

"That just shows how strong our squad is," Wyatt said.

"But it’s a great headache to have, competition in the squad is great and I know the girls work really hard.

"(Coach) Ashley Noffke’s done a great job here.

"I’m really looking forward to playing with this group of talented youngsters and the likes of Grace (Harris) and JJ (Jess Jonassen) as well.

"Georgia Voll is going to be a really good player, Charli Knott as well, I was impressed with her the other day."

Wyatt was forced to miss the Renegades’ finals campaign in WBBL|05 due to international commitments, but is expected to be available for the Heat should they once again make the pointy end of the season.

The Heat will be put to the test across their week of home matches at AB Field, with games against last season’s runners-up Adelaide Strikers and champions Perth Scorchers to come on Thursday and Saturday.

Four matches will be played at AB Field between now and Saturday, with the Strikers and Scorchers to meet in a replay of last year’s final on Friday afternoon.