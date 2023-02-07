Extras no cause for concern as Aussies shake off jetlag

Darcie Brown expects Australia’s quicks to put in a more disciplined display as their T20 World Cup preparations ramp up with a second warm-up clash against Ireland on Wednesday.

Australia’s extras column was the only real blemish in a low-scoring 43-run win over India in difficult batting conditions on Monday; defending 8-129, the Aussies bowled India out for 86 in 15 overs.

India’s top-scorer was Deepti Sharma, whose 19 runs were matched by the 19 extras gifted by Australia, which included 18 runs from wides.

It carried on a trend from the recent Pakistan series in Australia where the hosts conceded 81 runs through extras in the three ODIs before a more disciplined display in the two T20Is, where the sundries column read just nine.

Brown said the Aussie attack was not concerned, given it was their first formal hit-out after a 28-hour flight and with most of the quicks coming into the warm-up off just one training session.

"It happens, we've been on a on a long plane flight, we've bowled in the nets maybe once for a little bit, but I think that's why we have warm-up games as well," Brown, whose 4-17 was instrumental in Australia’s dominant victory, said.

Brown takes four as Aussies thump India in Cup warm-up

"We're not too worried about it, we saw in India (in December our discipline) got better as we went on.

"We've got a great bowling unit … I think the more we'll play, it'll get more consistent, hopefully.

"But we're not too stressed about it."

Lights, camera, action! Aussies kit up for the World Cup

The worn Newlands pitch made batting hard going for both India and Australia, but Brown personally was delighted to have something going in the bowlers’ favour.

The 19-year-old had best savour that feeling while it lasts; Australia’s next warm-up is against Ireland in Stellenbosch, where England and South Africa’s practice match saw a total of 475 runs scored on Monday.

England, led by a remarkable 19-ball 59 from Sophia Dunkley, hit 7-246 before the Proteas fell just 17 runs shy in their reply, restricted to 9-229.

"That’s obviously a lot different to here… we’re going to have to adapt really quickly if that’s the case, but we’ve got a real that’s really good at doing that," Brown said.

"We've got an amazing batting line-up, so it'll be interesting."

Australia deployed Kim Garth alongside Brown with the new ball against India, with Megan Schutt not bowling – although the 30-year-old right-armer was seen going through her paces in the Newlands nets during her team’s batting innings.

She is likely to get a run on Wednesday, while Australia may also look to give opportunities to leg-spinners Alana King and Georgia Wareham, neither of whom bowled against India.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)