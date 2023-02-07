ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Extras no cause for concern as Aussies shake off jetlag

Australia bowled 19 extras in their warm-up win over India but fast bowler Darcie Brown isn't concerned

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

7 February 2023, 07:46 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo