New Zealand v Australia T20Is - Women's

Missed call a mere hiccup as Brown seizes her chance

Darcie Brown ready to make the most of her maiden Aussie call-up after a surprise phone call from national selector Shawn Flegler

Laura Jolly

27 February 2021, 05:57 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo