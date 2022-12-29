Teen tearaway Brown shortlisted for ICC gong

Australia speedster Darcie Brown has been shortlisted for the International Cricket Council's Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

The 19-year-old South Australian, who debuted for Australia in early 2021 and who is considered one of the quickest bowlers in the women's game, has been nominated alongside England allrounder Alice Capsey, 18, and India duo Renuka Singh, 26, and Yastika Bhatia, 22.

Brown is among the most exciting fast-bowling talents in the game and picked up 24 international wickets in 2022 as she played a key role in Australia's Ashes, World Cup, Commonwealth Games and India T20 tour triumphs.

The ICC citation said that after "picking up a wicket in each innings of Australia's thrilling Test match with England, Brown then turned her attention to the ODI series as part of the Women's Ashes, taking 4-34 to decimate the old foe in (Canberra)".

It continued: "Brown emulated the form at the Cricket World Cup with two three-wicket hauls against New Zealand and India on the way to the team's trophy-winning campaign.

"In the shortest format, Brown was a consistent performer, taking wickets in 10 of her 13 appearances, including all but one of Australia's Commonwealth Games campaign."

The right-armer picked up four wickets across three matches during Australia's recent 4-1 T20 series win in India, including a crucial 2-19 off four overs in the third game.

Brown represented the Australia Under-19 side when she was 15 and signed her first deal with Adelaide Strikers at 16 – the youngest player for the club across the male and female programs.

She played a key role with the new ball in helping the Strikers take out their first Weber WBBL title this season, and her progress has been hailed by national and state teammates Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt.

"She's bowling really well, she's bowling quick and her game just keeps getting better and better every year," McGrath, Brown’s captain at Adelaide Strikers, told cricket.com.au.

"Let's just say when Darce used to have the ball in her hand … when Schutter (Megan Schutt) was Strikers captain, Schutter would construct her over, and when I was captain last year I was sort of telling her what to do.

"But now she commands it and owns it and she's grown a lot in that space.

"She's tactically a lot better, she’s trusting her back-of-the-hand slower ball a lot more and she knows when to use that bouncer, so she's come a long way in growing and maturing as a cricketer."

