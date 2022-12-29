Australia v Pakistan ODIs - Women

Teen tearaway Brown shortlisted for ICC gong

Teenage Aussie fast bowler Darcie Brown is on a four-strong shortlist to be the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

AAP & cricket.com.au

29 December 2022, 07:54 AM AEST

