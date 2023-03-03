ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Brown seeks slower pace during her down time

After a whirlwind 10 months that has seen her claim four major trophies in women's cricket, Darcie Brown will take a break from the game while her teammates are playing in the inaugural WPL

Andrew Ramsey

3 March 2023, 02:55 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo