'Dynamite' D'Arcy set to push World Cup case

Josh Hazlewood is backing D'Arcy Short to show his value with bat and ball in South Africa, where the late addition has an ideal chance to bolster his bid for a spot in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup.

Short hasn't played for Australia in almost a year but national selectors haven't forgotten the dashing Hobart Hurricanes opener.

Sean Abbott's side strain prompted Australia to add Short to the ODI squad for last month's tour of India.

He was initially overlooked for the limited-overs tour of South Africa, which starts with a Twenty20 on February 21 but Glenn Maxwell's elbow injury resulted in another late call-up.

Hazlewood is a big fan of the 29-year-old, who was named BBL player of the tournament in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"He's a great player. His record in the Big Bash is huge. He probably hasn't had as many opportunities in the one-day game, especially for Australia,'' Hazlewood said.

"But his spin's very underrated, he can get through quite a number of overs in the one-day game.

"I don't think it matters where he bats, he's dynamite, so hopefully he gets an opportunity over there.''

Selectors Trevor Hohns, Justin Langer and George Bailey are using coming months to finalise their plans for the T20 World Cup that starts in October.

It remains the one major tournament Australia have never won and they will arguably never have a better chance than 2020, when hosting the entire event.

Hazlewood, who hasn't represented Australia in the shortest format since the 2016 T20 World Cup, is one of many on the fringe of the squad.

The paceman excelled during the recent BBL season, helping Sydney Sixers snare their second title, but was overlooked for the T20 leg of the South Africa tour.

"It's about how well they've actually gone as a team; there's no real spots available," Hazlewood said of his discussion with Hohns regarding the T20 squad.

"It's a tough team to break into ... but injuries always happen to fast bowlers. I'll keep doing what I'm doing."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo