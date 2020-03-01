Short change: Star opener to be Australia's new finisher

Proteas bowl over Aussies with big win in Paarl

D'Arcy Short is set to be given an extended run in Australia's one-day side as a lower-order finisher, which could help him storm into calculations for this year's T20 World Cup.

Short has enjoyed most of his success at domestic level as an opening batsman, but he was named at No.7 in Australia's side for their series-opening ODI loss to South Africa on Saturday.

It's a role the 29-year-old has filled before, notably for Western Australia during their title-winning run in the domestic one-day cup three seasons ago, when current Australia coach Justin Langer was in charge at WA.

Short is best known for his batting but his ability to also bowl handy left-arm wrist spin makes him the ideal candidate to bat lower down the order, according to skipper Aaron Finch.

"That's why he's in the side, he's got so much power," Finch said after Australia's 74-run loss in Paarl.

"We're hoping he can really develop into that great finisher who chips in with the ball and does a great job in the field as well.

"It's an exciting time for him to get that opportunity."

And if Short is able to prove himself with the bat late in the innings in one-day cricket, it could open the door for him to take a vacant middle-order spot at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Langer has made no secret of Australia's search for a batting finisher in their T20 side and while Short was part of the 20-over squad on this tour, he was overlooked in favour of Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh in the middle order.

But with neither Wade nor Marsh able to grab their limited chances so far, success in 50-over cricket could see Short jump ahead of the pack.

Aaron Finch and Heinrich Klaasen discuss the effects of bushfire smoke during the first #SAvAUS ODI.Thoughts go out to the crews battling the blaze near Paarl 👊 pic.twitter.com/HVum3FBA1f February 29, 2020

"I think the more he can do that for Australia and get that experience, that will cross over formats down the track, no doubt," Finch said.

With Finch and David Warner entrenched as openers in both of Australia's limited-overs sides, Short knows batting lower down is his most realistic chance of revitalising his international career.

"I definitely think I've got the skills to do it," he told cricket.com.au last December before he put in another solid season as an opener in the KFC BBL.

"I believe in myself that I can bat down the order and do a job down there as well if needed to.

"If I can bat through games (as an opener) and finish games off, that will hold me in good stead for the World Cup and hopefully batting in the middle order."

Short has batted at lower than No.4 just seven times in his 39-game one-day career, including an unbeaten innings of 47 in a low-scoring ODI against England in 2018.

But most of his success in 50-over cricket has come in the top three, including an Australian record score of 257 against Queensland two summers ago.

The left-armer has never been regarded as a frontline bowler at domestic level, but showed his ability with ball in hand by taking career-best figures of 5-21 for the Hurricanes in the Big Bash five weeks ago.

Australia will face South Africa again in the second ODI in Bloemfontein on Wednesday before the series concludes in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo