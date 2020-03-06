Short targets long stay in Aussie middle order

D'Arcy Short will be one of the main beneficiaries of a new pick-and-stick selection blueprint in one-day cricket and could use an extended run in Australia's 50-over side as a springboard towards a late call-up for this year's T20 World Cup.

Short has dominated domestic white-ball cricket as an opener but with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith solidified at the top of the order, the left-hander has been given a chance as a late-innings finisher for Australia's one-day series in South Africa, which last year's World Cup semi-finalists are using as an early stepping stone towards the next tournament in 2023.

Given the next ODI World Cup is still three years away, it's understood the likes of Short will be granted an extended chance to establish themselves in the one-day side as Australia look to avoid the kind of late shuffling of players that dominated the build-up to last year's tournament as well as the 2016 World T20.

But Short's main goal in the short term is the vacant finishing role in Australia's 20-over side and a spot at the T20 World Cup on home soil this year.

"If I do well in the middle order and contribute and finish games off in the one-day stuff, it's definitely going to hold me in good stead come the T20 World Cup," Short said after scoring a career-best 69 in Wednesday's loss to the Proteas in Bloemfontein.

Match wrap: Ngidi, Malan lead Proteas to series win

"All I'm focusing on is the one-day stuff at the moment. If I can score runs and contribute to Australia getting a big total and finishing games off, hopefully it'll hold me in good stead for that (T20) middle order, if I get a chance."

Coach Justin Langer has made no secret of Australia's search for a T20 finisher to bat at No.5 or No.6, although Short is currently behind Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh in the race for that spot.

Wade and Marsh are expected to get another chance for the short T20 tour of New Zealand at the end of the month, but Short has a chance to possibly unseat the duo before the Australians head across the Tasman.

QUICK SINGLE Little rest for Aussies as New Zealand series awaits

The left-hander will have the final ODI against the Proteas on Saturday as well as the three-match ODI home series against the Black Caps to put big runs on the board and force his way into the T20 set-up, while the one-day campaigns against England and Zimbabwe in the winter also loom as major chances to push his case for the World Cup.

Skipper Aaron Finch has acknowledged the 29-year-old has a golden chance in front of him to establish himself in both the one-day and T20 sides.

"We're hoping he can really develop into that great finisher who chips in with the ball and does a great job in the field as well," Finch said earlier this week.

"It's an exciting time for him to get that opportunity."

A top-order powerhouse at domestic level, Short has long talked up his ability in the middle order as well and impressed in scoring a composed 69 from 83 balls against the Proteas on Wednesday.

He was disappointed to be dismissed at a crucial stage of the innings, but producing an important innings as the highest level has done wonders for his self-belief.

"It gives you confidence to keep doing it," he said. "I felt good out there and I was just disappointed that I couldn't finish it off.

"I've batted down the order for WA when I first started in one-day cricket, so I've done it a little bit and I've enjoyed it. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to do it for Australia and hopefully do it well."

Australia's final match of their South African tour starts at 7pm AEDT on Saturday before they return home for the first of three games against New Zealand, in Sydney on March 13.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: South Africa won by six wickets

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: March 13 at SCG (D/N). 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (D/N). 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo