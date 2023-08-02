KFC BBL|13

Strikers sign Short to bolster bit-hitting lineup

D’Arcy Short joins reigning Player of the Tournament Matt Short at Adelaide Strikers to strengthen the side’s batting ahead of BBL|13

David Schout

2 August 2023, 02:07 PM AEST

@david_schout

