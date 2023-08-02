Strikers sign Short to bolster bit-hitting lineup

Adelaide Strikers have bolstered their big-hitting lineup by signing the experienced D'Arcy Short on a two-year deal from the Hobart Hurricanes.

The fourth-highest run-scorer in Big Bash history, Short joins namesake and reigning KFC BBL Player of the Tournament Matt Short in the Strikers squad for BBL|13.

The Jason Gillespie-coached outfit could also feature an as yet unsigned Chris Lynn this summer, with the club promising that more players would be announced "in coming weeks".

A former Player of the Tournament himself, in both BBL|07 and BBL|08, Short is part of an exclusive club to have scored multiple centuries in the T20 competition, a list that includes Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell, and Test stars Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey.

Gillespie said Short's big-hitting power was just one of several attributes he would bring to the Strikers.

The 32-year-old's left-arm wrist spin has proven invaluable in recent years for the Hurricanes and includes a career-best 5-21 against Sydney Thunder in January 2020.

"We're really excited that D'Arcy has decided to join the Strikers, he's a strong T20 player and brings that Australian experience too," Gillespie said.

"As a two-time Player of the Tournament, we've all seen what he can do in the Big Bash, he's a powerful batter with the ability to bowl valuable overs."

Short has represented his country 31 times at white-ball levels (23 T20Is and eight ODIs) and scored five half-centuries with an average of just over 30 in both formats.

When he made his international debut in 2018, he became just the sixth Indigenous Australian to represent their country at the highest level.

Short paid tribute to the Hurricanes and said he would "always cherish the friendships and memories formed there" and was looking forward to what he saw as a "new challenge" in Adelaide.

He boasts an impressive record at Adelaide Oval, with 277 runs from just six games at an average of 55.40 and a strike rate of 131.90.

"Adelaide Oval is such an incredible place to play cricket and I look forward to running out with my new teammates in front of big crowds – I can't wait to get going," Short said.

"The Strikers showed last year what they are capable of at their best and I will be giving everything to help take the team to the next level, with the ultimate goal always being to lift that cup at the end."

Adelaide finished seventh in last summer's BBL, the first time in four seasons they had failed to reach the finals.

In additions to both Shorts, the Strikers' batting power also included the likes of Travis Head and Alex Carey, although the pair are expected to be unavailable for large parts of BBL|13 owing to Test commitments.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|13 squad (so far): Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.