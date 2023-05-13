Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Sammy handed white-ball job in Windies coaching shake-up

Daren Sammy and Andre Coley appointed West Indies head coaches as the former cricketing powerhouse adopts a 'new approach' to try and turnaround on field results

Reuters

13 May 2023, 11:42 AM AEST

