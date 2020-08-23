Close encounters: Tales from the middle with Aussie icons

Umpire Darren Close stood in his debut first-class game as an 18-year-old in the 1980s, and after a 27-year absence has returned to the sport to join CA's National Umpire Panel

Dave Middleton

23 August 2020, 10:57 AM AEST

