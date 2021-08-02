Young guns hold nerve in Top End tie

Having identified the three-match Top End Series in Darwin as a priceless opportunity to fast-track learning among Australia's top under-19 players, national talent managers must have been delighted with the scenario that confronted the young group in yesterday's tournament opener in Darwin.

Representing a Cricket Australia XI whose squad has been buttressed by the inclusion of several established first-class players, teenage quick Noah McFadyen and his young skipper Dylan Kritzinger held their collective nerve in a tense final over to seal a last-ball tie against the representative NT Strike outfit.

McFadyen revealed at game's end he consulted with Kritzinger and former Australia ODI quick Chris Tremain – one of three NSW-capped players in the CA XI – how to tackle the final over which began with Strike six wickets down and only a couple of hefty hits from overtaking CA XI's 50-over total of 9-253.

But having settled on a plan of trying to land six consecutive yorkers, McFadyen claimed the key wicket of Strike's set batter Jackson Isakka (33 from 48 balls) with his penultimate delivery before conceding only a stolen single from his final ball to see the match finish deadlocked.

McFadyen finished with 3-54 from eight overs having shared the new ball with WA quick Liam Guthrie, and both he and Kritzinger were singled out for praise post-match by NSW batter Jack Edwards who starred for the CA XI with 106 from 99 balls as an opener.

"Noah bowled well at the end, Campbell (Kellaway, 36 from 52 balls) batted well and Dylan skippered really well to get us the result in the end," Edwards said.

"It was a stressful situation, so he (Kritzinger) did well."

After the national under-age championships fell victim to COVID-19 last summer and last month's planned training camp in Brisbane was cancelled because of pandemic-related travel restrictions, the Top End Series became a key plank in Australia's preparation next year's Under-19 World Cup scheduled for the West Indies.

In particular, the three-match Top End Series – which continues on Wednesday before the final game on Sunday – enables aspiring under-19 players to gain 'in-match' experience against quality opposition while also being mentored by senior teammates.

"One of the philosophies of the last five or so years has been to try and provide some of those extension or stretch opportunities for players who have been identified across the pathway," CA's National Talent and Pathways Manager Graham Manou told cricket.com.au last week.

"Having the additional layer of some really experienced players, and some players that have walked a mile in their shoes – (former Australia Under-19 representatives) Jack Edwards and Jason Sangha as examples – it allows some really nice opportunities for them to share information."

That access to top-level senior players' wisdom will be further boosted by the presence of Australia Test captain Tim Paine, who will take up a role of assistant coach for the CA XI in the final two matches.

While Sangha contributed just three batting at number eight for the CA XI yesterday, Edwards forged an 81-run opening stand with WA's Teague Wyllie (21 off 35 balls) and a crucial 52-run partnership with Kellaway after a clatter of wickets left the team in strife at 4-116.

The total was boosted to 9-253 on the back of some late hitting by Tremain who clubbed an unbeaten 32 from 19 balls (including three sixes) with the wickets shared between NT Strike's Isakka (4-48) and left-armer Blade Baxter (3-37).

Tremain might have then gone wicketless on the flat pitch at Darwin's Gardens Oval, but his economy rate of 0-15 from seven overs coupled with Guthrie's 0-20 from six helped stem Strike's run rate after openers Ash Chandrasinghe (86 from 111 balls) and Jackson Edmondstone (35) added 86 for the first wicket.

With handy contributions from Tasmania's Beau Webster (47 off 50) and Isakka's steady knock, NT Strike appeared to have the run chase under control with 65 needed off the final 10 overs and seven wickets in hand.

However, McFadyen removed Strike skipper (and co-winner of last summer's Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year honour) Tom Andrews for 10 and Matt Hamond soon after for 18 before promising South Australia allrounder Sam Rahaley snared Hamish Martin (four).

With only keeper Michael Kudra and the bowlers as batting support, it was left to Isakka to get the Strike home but Kritzinger's faith in his young Queensland teammate McFadyen – even though Guthrie, Tremain and Edwards all still had overs available – proved well founded.

And also provided the teenage seamer with invaluable experience at 'death bowling' in match conditions.