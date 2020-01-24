Stars coach Hussey fined for 'spikes on pitch' comments

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been sanctioned for 'jesting' that he wore spikes while inspecting the wicket pre-game in a serious breach of KFC BBL playing conditions.

Hussey said that he had worn his spikes on the pitch ahead of the Melbourne Stars meeting with the Adelaide Strikers last Wednesday in Adelaide to assess the condition of the pitch and "try and get the competitive advantage over the opposition".

He made the comments during a live cross to the commentary crew during the ninth over of the Stars run chase, which was ultimately unsuccessful, handing the competition leaders their second defeat of the season.

Hussey admits wearing spikes on pitch

Hussey was found not guilty of attempting to gain an unfair advantage by an independent Code of Conduct Commissioner, having challenged the charge on the grounds his comments were made in jest.

Having successfully defeated the more serious charge of attempting to gain an unfair advantage at hearing in front of an independent Code of Conduct commissioner in Melbourne on Friday, Hussey did accept a subsequent charge and $2,000 fine for acting contrary to the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

In response to a comment from former player and 7 Cricket commentator Greg Blewett about the Stars assessing the conditions well during their bowling innings, Hussey said he had worn spikes on the pitch.

"You're not meant to walk on the cricket pitch, but I did with some spikes," Hussey said on the broadcast.

"So the spikes went in and I thought, 'Oh a little bit of moisture in there so maybe the spin might help.'

"But fortunately we have a few spinners in our deck and I think – this is my personal opinion – that over the course of the competition spin is definitely going to be your friend."

An incredulous Brendon McCullum replied: "You had spikes on, Huss? Is that what you said?"

Hussey replied: "Yep … guilty, guilty" and raised his right hand, chuckling.

When asked "why" by McCullum, Hussey replied: "Well, you just want to see what the pitch is like, Brendon. You want to dot every i and cross every t and yeah, try and get the competitive advantage over the opposition."

Hussey – who will be an assistant coach to McCullum at Kolkata Knight Riders at this year's IPL – then joked that he thought the former New Zealand captain was "going to sack me right there and then when I said I had spikes on."

Walking on the pitch prior to play to assess its condition is covered by Section 6.3.4 of the WBBL and BBL playing conditions. That section states: "Prior to the start of play, only the captain and team coach may walk on the pitch to assess its condition. Spiked footwear is not permitted at this time."

Nobody is allowed to bounce a ball on the pitch, or strike it with a bat prior to play to assess its condition.

In a statement released today by Cricket Australia, Hussey said: "I would like to apologise for my comments made at our match against the Strikers on Wednesday.

"These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators.

"I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realise that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this I apologise.”

The Stars replaced opening batsman Hilton Cartwright with Nic Maddinson after the Western Australian was struck in the hand in the nets pre-game. Maddinson, an off-spinner, bowled one over.

The Stars have locked up top spot in BBL|09 ahead of their final game of the home-and-away season at the MCG against the Brisbane Heat on Saturday. The Stars will host 'The Qualifier' final at the MCG against the second-placed team on January 31, with the winner advancing directly to the BBL|09 Final on February 8.