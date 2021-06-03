KFC BBL|11

Saker returns for second stint as Renegades coach

Former Australia fast bowling coach David Saker given two-year deal to revitalise Melbourne Renegades after two seasons rooted to foot of the table

Dave Middleton

3 June 2021, 09:01 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

