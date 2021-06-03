Saker returns for second stint as Renegades coach

David Saker will head up the Melbourne Renegades' bid to lift themselves from the Big Bash cellar after he was confirmed as the club's new head coach today.

The Renegades, who have finished last in the past two KFC BBL seasons, have appointed Saker on a two-year deal.

A former fast-bowling coach with England, Sri Lanka and Australia, Saker is the second major coaching appointment in the BBL today, after the Sydney Thunder appointed Trevor Bayliss, the Australian coach who guided England to the 50-over World Cup title in 2019.

Saker previously coached the Renegades in the 2015-16 summer, when they won three of their eight games. He takes over a club that won just seven of their 28 matches in the past two summers under Michael Klinger, a stunning fall from grace since their title win in BBL|08.

"I've loved my playing and coaching experiences in my home state so the opportunity to lead the Renegades again in front of the club's passionate Victorian supporter base is something I'm really excited about," Saker said in a statement.

"We've got a talented squad with some class and power at the top of the order, complemented by a strong bowling attack and some exciting young talent.

"We'll be looking to add to this group over the next few months to ensure we've got plenty of options when the season gets underway."

Saker inherits a playing squad that already has 14 domestic players signed up for the coming summer, with several on multi-year deals.

With Beau Webster expected to sign with the Melbourne Stars for BBL|11 once the league's current contracting embargo ends, his departure will further accentuate a curious age divide in the playing group.

Captain Aaron Finch (34 years old) is among a considerable group of contracted players aged 30 or older, including Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Cameron Boyce and James Pattinson.

Sam Harper (24) and Jack Prestwidge (23) are then the eldest of a large contingent of young players on their books, with Will Sutherland, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Zak Evans, Mitch Perry and Mackenzie Harvey all 21 or younger.

If Webster is to leave, it would mean 28-year-old Marcus Harris, who has been in and out of the Gades' team and has spent large chunks of recent seasons away with the Test side, would be the only player aged between 25 and 30.

Saker's appointment follows that of Simon Helmot last month to be the club's WBBL head coach.

The Renegades also recently secured a new general manager in James Rosengarten, who fills a position that had been vacant since Cricket Victoria took control of both the Renegades and Melbourne Stars in June 2019 in a major organisational restructure.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|11 squad (so far): Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland