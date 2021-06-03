KFC BBL|11

Struggling 'Gades can execute swift turnaround: Saker

New mentor believes some shrewd international signings and a sense of clarity will go a long way to lifting Melbourne side from the foot of the Big Bash ladder

Adam Burnett

3 June 2021, 05:00 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo