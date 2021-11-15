ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Finch thanks Warner's critics for 'poking the bear'

David Warner's long-time opening partner says he never doubted the left-hander would return to form at the T20 World Cup

AAP

15 November 2021, 10:46 AM AEST

