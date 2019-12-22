Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Aussies ready for MCG bumper barrage

David Warner explains why the New Zealand tactic dries up scoring and how the Aussies can counter it in the second Domain Test

AAP

22 December 2019, 03:07 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo