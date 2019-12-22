Aussies ready for MCG bumper barrage

David Warner has warned New Zealand they risk wasting any life the MCG may offer if they persist with their short-ball tactics on Boxing Day.

The Aussies arrived in Melbourne on Sunday with Warner adamant the batsmen must have clear plans for New Zealand's short-pitch tactics when the second Domain Test gets underway.

While the hosts won the day-night Perth Test by a whopping 296-runs, the Australian batsmen were often caught out by bouncers and on the pull shot.

Captain Tim Paine said afterwards it felt like it was "going to be a bit of Bodyline" for the remainder of the summer.

Melbourne could, however, shape as a different contest.

The pitch is unlikely to offer the same pace as the Perth Stadium wicket, particularly given the Black Caps' bowlers were at their dangerous best under lights.

But curators have vowed to maintain some life in the MCG pitch, after it was roundly criticised in recent years for being too slow and batsman-friendly.

"If they're talking about it being a green wicket and they bowl short, then you are probably wasting it aren't you?" said Warner, who scored a hundred in his last Boxing Day Test.

"For us it's just another game and if Wags (Kiwi paceman Neil Wagner) does what he does normally, then we just have to play it accordingly."

New Zealand said after Perth they would consider the Melbourne wicket before deciding if they would continue with the tactic.

Regardless, working out how to play Wagner's short stuff is a priority for Australia.

All of Australia's top six fell to short balls in the second innings in Perth, with four of those – including Warner – caught playing the pull shot.

New Zealand's bowlers differ significantly from what Australia's batsmen are used to when facing their own pace cartel.

Most of the Aussies bowl at around 145km/h, where the likes of Wagner and Tim Southee average closer to around 130km/h.

Wagner's height is also an issue. While Australia's first-choice pace battery are each 190cm or over, left-armer Wagner is around 180cm.

"For us it's usually ducking a ball at 150km/h. It is a little bit awkward with the height he (Wagner) comes from," Warner said.

"It's at a pace where you think you genuinely can play at it, then you've got enough time to get out of the way.

"With the field they set, you can play the percentages. It's very difficult to try and score. You can score if it's in the right line.

"From a left-hander's point of view coming around the wicket, you've got so many catchers but you've got no power to get onto the ball from this sort of angle.

"It's just a matter of biding your time and if one comes off your hip you can try and rotate it. You've got to have in the back of your mind what the game plan is."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)