Warner 'clearly in our plans' for Ashes: Australia coach

Australia men's coach Andrew McDonald has backed David Warner to retain his spot at the top of the order for the upcoming Ashes campaign, insisting he can draw on past Test success in England.

Named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final and first two Ashes Tests, Warner's spot had nonetheless appeared uncertain after selection chief George Bailey was non-committal when asked about the prospects of the opener featuring in the latter.

"We'll just get through that Test Championship (final) and we'll obviously be planning behind the scenes (for the Ashes), but we'll see what that looks like as we get there," Bailey said last month when asked about Warner.

"It's different opposition, different surface in terms of going from The Oval to start the Ashes so we'll work through that."

But McDonald has now given the strongest signal yet that Warner will face the new ball for the Ashes series opener at Edgbaston next month, beginning only days after the WTC decider against India.

"We're optimistic with what Dave's got left, we picked him in the squad and we feel he's going to play a really significant part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship final," McDonald told SEN on Wednesday.

"That's why he's on the plane. We think he's got some good games left in him."

Asked what selectors had told Warner about his spot for the Ashes, McDonald said: "He's an important part of that squad. And if he wasn't, then we would have had a clear checkpoint (to pick a new squad) after the World Test Championship.

"That's not the case … He's clearly in our plans, and he's ready to go. We're in constant contact with him. He knows exactly where he sits with us."

Marcus Harris has been picked as a reserve opener, while Matthew Renshaw is also in the squad. Both have experience opening in Tests and could be alternative options to partner Usman Khawaja.

Warner has passed fifty just once in his last 15 Test innings – a dominant double-century against South Africa at the MCG – and was substituted out of his last start when he suffered concussion and elbow injuries in a matter of minutes against India in Delhi in February.

But McDonald stressed the 36-year-old, who averaged 37 in the recent Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals, has a proven track record of scoring runs in the United Kingdom.

Much of the scrutiny on Warner has referenced his struggles in 2019 when Stuart Broad dismissed him seven times in 10 innings and he finished with an average of less than 10 for the series.

But his returns on Australia’s previous Ashes tour were more fruitful, scoring half-centuries in all five Tests in 2015 for a return of 418 runs at 46.44. The left-hander also proved effective at seeing off the new ball in that campaign, facing fewer than 42 balls just twice in nine innings.

"You can draw on some positive experiences in England in 2015 … he was averaging mid-40s. He's had success there. It's not as though he hasn't had success in those conditions," said McDonald.

"So we're backing him to draw on everything that he's got.

"Leading into the Boxing Day Test, the doomsday people were out there then as well. He's got still plenty to draw upon.

"We saw early in the IPL a trend up in terms of his form there - he started slow, the doubters were out again around his game, and then he was able to rebound and respond.

"He's in a good head space. I spoke to him as recently as yesterday, and he's ready to go. He's really excited to get back into the camp."

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval