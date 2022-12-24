Warner in 'great headspace' ahead of milestone Test

Big Aussie selection call still a mystery

David Warner admits he commenced the Test summer in a poor headspace while his leadership ban was being reviewed, but the opener insists he remains eager to keep playing the longest format beyond his 100th match.

Ahead of bringing up a century of Tests on Boxing Day at the MCG where he began his international career as a new-age T20 blaster against South Africa back in 2009, Warner doubled down on his criticism of Cricket Australia for how the review over his lifetime leadership sanction from the Cape Town scandal was handled.

CA has defended the independent process as "best practice" in sports integrity, but Warner has made no secret of his disapproval after announcing he was pulling out of the review on the eve of the second Test against West Indies in Adelaide last month.

The 36-year-old who is in the midst of his longest sequence of innings without a Test hundred concedes it had been a distraction ahead of the home season opener.

"Leading into the Perth Test, my mental health probably wasn't where I needed it to be at to be 100 per cent," Warner told reporters on Saturday.

"And that was challenging. If I had it my way, we would have had it all sorted (by then).

"From the CA point of view, I didn't really have any support. My teammates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends – they really got me through that period.

"I'm in a great headspace now … I'm pumped to play another Boxing Day Test, and more importantly we've got a series that's on the line."

Warner indicated he hoped to speak to CA officials following the concluding match of the home series against the Proteas in Sydney.

That Test may have loomed as a fitting farewell at the SCG, not far from the housing commission flats where Warner says his dogged, rough-and-ready attitude to cricket was forged.

Yet left-hander is adamant he still has the hunger for tours of India and England, Australia's two overseas Test assignments in 2023 that captain Pat Cummins has labelled as "career-defining".

Not since the glory days have an Aussie men's team won a Test campaign in either country; 2001 was their last Ashes series win abroad, 2004 was their last win in India.

Warner averages around 25 from 21 Tests combined in those countries, with none of his 24 tons coming there having (admittedly along with the majority of his teammates on tours over previous years) struggled against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (in India) and Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson (in the UK) in conditions tailor-made for those bowlers.

The Australian believes dealing with bio-secure bubbles during the pandemic over the last two years will help him cope with the intense pressure of those tours.

"I've done that before and I've found ways to get myself through that," Warner said when asked about how he would handle the pressure of series in India and England.

"I think going through Covid and having those tours away with the team, we've found mechanisms to get us through those periods of time. Bringing a golf simulator on tour has been fantastic for the guys so that's one thing.

"We've found ways to get through that and that's something that you do … knowing that we're out of the country for a long period of time with an (ODI) World Cup in the back end of that.

"It's going to have its challenges that's for sure."

As for his returns with the bat at home, Warner believes he just needs his luck to turn.

His last three Tests have seen him make scores of 5, 48, 21 and 28 against the Windies, before 3 and 0 during the two-day Test at the Gabba against South Africa..

That has seen his century drought extend to 29 innings, though he did manage a ton in his most recent ODI innings – against England at the MCG last month.

"You look at some of the chop-ons and I've been in great positions when I've been nicked off, so there's nothing you can actually do about that," said Warner, who was twice out to wide balls against the Windies before a first-ball duck when he parried a short ball off Kagiso Rabada in Brisbane.

"(That's) what happens in the game of cricket, it ebbs and flows. People were writing me off in that one-day game here and I went out and scored a hundred on a pretty dicey wicket.

"You're never out of form. They're not the words that I use and they're definitely not used in our change rooms. It's about (being) out of runs.

"And for me, I've got those starts but I keep having a little bit of misfortune but at the end of the day it comes around and when it comes around, it comes around fast."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

