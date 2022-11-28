Warner's Green warning ahead of packed Aussie schedule

David Warner has warned Cameron Green his Indian Premier League involvement will put him at risk of burnout, as the veteran himself considers how much of the gruelling upcoming schedule he can take on.

Green’s intention to take part in the next IPL could see him, and other all-format Australian men’s players, spend close to half the 2023 calendar year in India given Australia have a four-Test tour, two ODI series and a World Cup to play there.

Warner, who has been to India for five separate international tours or tournaments and played in 13 editions of the IPL, strongly cautioned the allrounder 13 years his junior who could be his opening partner for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

After the five-Test home summer against West Indies and South Africa, Australia play four Tests in India, five (or six if they make the World Test Championship final) in England before the ODI World Cup in India, not to mention numerous bilateral limited-overs tours.

Green has never played in the IPL before but will go under the hammer in next month’s auction after a breakout few months in coloured clothing for Australia, and has been tipped to earn a hefty pay-day given his all-round skills and significant potential.

"From an experience point of view it's great. From a playing point of view, he's got four Test matches and a few one-dayers after it," Warner told reporters in Perth ahead of the NRMA Insurance Test series opener against the Windies.

"Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip as well, can be quite challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery. I’ve been through it, I've done the Test series and the IPL straight before (in 2017). It is tough.

"Then on the back of that you've got five Test matches in England. Then I think you've got 20 days off before you go to (South) Africa and then go to a World Cup.

"Glenn Maxwell did it a couple of years ago, played the whole year and then was cooked come the season.

"From a youngster's point of view it's totally up to him, it's his decision he has to make. For the longevity of him and his career, it's a big call for him as a youngster.

"Whatever decision he goes with we'll respect it as players. But ultimately it's down to him and CA, I don't know what those conversations are."

Warner knows exactly the amount of time the 23-year-old might spend away from home because it is the same intense program of matches he is eyeing off.

The opener, who today stridently reiterated his desire to make the 2024 T20 tournament being held in the USA and the Caribbean, might be playing his final Tests on home soil over the coming weeks having previously suggested the coming 12 months could be his last in the longest format.

If he plays the first two Tests against the Windies and then the series opener against South Africa next month, the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas will mark his 100th in the format.

"I'm the best forward planner there is, so I know exactly what's coming up the next five years," said Warner, who could also captain Australia again at some stage after a recent change in Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

"It's obviously a daunting one, I knew it was always going to come. It's going to be a challenge in itself with three kids and my wife. It's going to be tough. I've got to take each series as it comes.

"I've got to keep scoring runs otherwise you people will start talking about retirement. I’m enjoying where I am at the moment, enjoying the training, enjoying the youngsters coming into the group.

"For me it's about helping the team the best I can whether it's on the field or off the field, I enjoy that responsibility."

Warner is also aware that his place in the Test side, while secure for now, could become increasingly precarious given his age.

The left-hander’s home Test batting average of 60.30, combined with his impeccable fitness standards and ongoing appetite for training would appear to make him a lock over the coming weeks barring a dramatic drop-off in form.

Selectors may have more to consider when they cast their gaze to the next two Test tours however given Warner has not scored a century in either India (from eight Tests) nor England (from 13 Tests), and where he averages 26.04 and 24.25 respectively.

Yet it is those tours to countries where neither he nor any of his other current teammates have won a Test series that he says remains a major driver for him in the twilight of his career.

"Looking ahead, winning in India is key," said Warner. "We've had a lot of series over there and we haven't won a lot of Test matches.

"England is another one – we retained (the Ashes) last time (in 2019), but to win over there would be awesome.

"We've got the World Test Championship which I think if we win every game then we could be potentially playing in that.

"There's a lot to look forward to but we assess it game by game as a team."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

