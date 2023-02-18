Warner subbed out with concussion, fractured elbow

DRS saves Warner from opening over dismissal

A battered David Warner was ruled out of the second Test with concussion before he was also revealed to be nursing a fractured elbow, putting him in severe doubt to play in the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Matthew Renshaw has replaced him in Australia's XI as a concussion substitute for the ongoing Test after Warner suffered knocks to the elbow and helmet from Mohammad Siraj's bowling during a bruising 44-ball innings on day one.

The second blow, which came off a top edge, has left him with a concussion. But the first blow may end up being of equal concern following confirmation that he suffered a small hairline fracture to his left elbow.

Under ICC rules, Warner is allowed to be replaced in the XI mid-match due to his concussion. Match referee Andy Pycroft approved Renshaw being substituted in for Warner before play on Saturday.

During Friday's opening session, Warner waved off the team doctor after an attempted pull shot went off his top edge and then struck him on the left side of his helmet grille. He showed no immediate signs of discomfort and kept batting.

Ashwin stunts Australia's bright start in chaotic first session

The left-hander went on to make 15 before edging behind off Mohammad Shami. He did not field later in the day and subsequently failed a concussion test.

It is understood Warner was bullish on his chances of batting again in the Test despite the fracture, but confirmation of the concussion then put paid to those hopes.

"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," said a team spokesperson.

Khawaja, Handscomb hit vital fifties but Ashwin makes mark

But the double injury puts his involvement in both the third Test and the series-concluding match in Ahmedabad under a cloud. Australia have a three-game ODI series following the Tests, while the Indian Premier League is held after that, with Warner contracted to the Delhi Capitals.

Warner's concussion has seen Renshaw's absence from the side last just a day, having been dropped from the side for this match for Travis Head.

Renshaw, who had a hit in the nets before play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, has batted in the middle-order in his most recent two Tests but started his career as an opener and still bats there in domestic cricket.

The ICC has also said Renshaw, who made 0 and 2 in the series opener in Nagpur, will not be able to send down his part-time off-spin in the match given Warner rarely bowls and the concussion substitute must be a like-for-like replacement.

Usman Khawaja said at stumps on Friday that his opening partner was not feeling 100 per cent.

"He is a little bit weary at the moment," Khawaja said of Warner. "He obviously got a knock to the arm and then to the head and the head (knock) made him a little bit weary, hence why he didn't come out to field."

QUICK SINGLE Warner backed as Aussies prepare for Delhi dogfight

Warner has made scores of 0, 10 and 15 in his three innings in this series, continuing his struggles in India where he averages only 21.78 with the bat, well down from his career mark of 45.57.

The 36-year-old ended a long century drought during the Boxing Day Test with a marathon double-century in punishing Melbourne heat against a strong South Africa pace attack.

Khawaja's crucial 81 brought undone by KL Rahul screamer

And Khawaja insisted another big score is not far away for the veteran batter.

"Three innings is not enough for me – I think there's still a long way to go in this Test series," Khawaja said.

"Dave has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall, he produces something so we'll see."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav