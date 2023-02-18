India v Australia Tests - Men

Warner subbed out with concussion, fractured elbow

Matthew Renshaw into the playing XI to replace David Warner who suffered a double blow of a concussion and a hairline fracture during yesterday's dramatic opening session

Louis Cameron at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

18 February 2023, 04:50 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo