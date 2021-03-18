Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Prolific form taking its toll on 'sore' Warner

The left-hander ready for a rest after guiding NSW to victory in Hobart

Sam Ferris

18 March 2021, 08:24 PM AEST

@samuelfez

