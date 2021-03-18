Prolific form taking its toll on 'sore' Warner

Blues hold nerve in top-of-the-table clash

David Warner's prolific form for NSW has taken its toll as the opener continues to suffer from the groin injury he sustained at the start of the summer.

Warner scored a match-winning 108 for the Blues on Thursday against Tasmania in Hobart to go with scores of 87, 24 and 69 for NSW since the conclusion of the Vodafone Test series.

While he was clearly hampered in the Test series by the injury he suffered from tumbling in the field during the second Dettol ODI at the SCG last November, the 34-year-old has looked relatively pain free for the Blues.

But that's not to say the veteran left-hander isn't feeling every one of the 328 balls he's faced in Shield and one-day cricket since his comeback for NSW, not to mention his time in the field.

"I'm extremely sore," Warner said today. "Back's gone on me but they're part and parcel of playing the game, time on legs.

"I think in Adelaide (where he played South Australia in 50-over and four-day matches) it hurt me a lot to be out there the entire one-day game and then field those four days and then go out and bat.

"For me it's a good hit out to come out here and we've got another game against Queensland in NSW. I'm looking forward to that one."

Warner said his groin injury could take up to nine months to fully heal, but there is very little time to rest for the in-demand batter.

Warner flies to the subcontinent on April 1 for the 2021 Indian Premier League season as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Australia have a white-ball tour of the Caribbean slated for July and Warner is set to play for the Southern Brave in The Hundred later that month.

With so much cricket ahead and plenty having already been played, Warner will sit out NSW's Marsh Sheffield Shield game against the Tigers starting Saturday, but is expected to play against Queensland in the Marsh One-Day Cup on March 31.

"With the injury that I do have … the hip flexors taking over and that getting fatigued and now my back is sore so all those muscles in that area are trying to compensate for that injury," he said.

"I've had a couple of injections in there which I'm grateful for with the doctors but it only helps in the short term.

"So hopefully in the long term it can be alright for me."

A win over Queensland at North Sydney Oval would be enough for NSW to secure a place in the Marsh Cup final.

While Warner and his fellow IPL players won't be able to play in the final should NSW qualify, he says the goal of the departing squad members was to help get the Blues to the decider.

"That was our goal knowing that we could come and play this domestic comp, was to try and go out there help the team as much as we could and put NSW into a position where we could be playing the final," he said.

"That's going to be great and hopefully we can polish it off against Queensland and really cement that spot."