Vodafone Test Series v India

Warner set to slip in as Aussies eye improved fielding effort

David Warner an option to take duties at the crucial first slip position if he returns to the playing XI in Sydney as he continues his recovery from injury

Martin Smith

31 December 2020, 09:15 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo