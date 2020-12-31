Warner set to slip in as Aussies eye improved fielding effort

David Warner has been tipped to take over from Joe Burns in the crucial first slip position as Australia look to respond to the five dropped catches that proved so costly in their loss in the second Vodafone Test at the MCG.

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald flagged today that Warner would be backed to play in the third Test at the SCG, starting on January 7, even if he's slightly below 100 per cent fit following a recent groin injury.

The opener's dynamic batting will obviously be a welcome boost to an Australian side that's been unable to score more than 200 in three completed innings so far this series, but his return in place of Burns will also lead to a re-jigged slips cordon.

Burns didn't take or drop a catch at first slip during the first two Tests but the Australians did put down five clear chances during India's first innings at the MCG as the tourists stormed to an eight-wicket win to level the four-match series at one-all.

In a low-scoring game, the catches missed by Marnus Labuschagne when Shubman Gill was on 5 (he went on to score 45) and Steve Smith when Ajinkya Rahane was on 73 (he went on to score 112) cost Australia 79 runs and proved the most decisive.

It came after India dropped Labuschagne three times during his innings of 47 in the first Test (including one before he'd scored) while Tim Paine was dropped on 26 in Adelaide before going on the make a match-defining 73 not out.

Paine fights hard with crucial captain’s knock

Warner has fielded at first slip before – he famously took four catches when Australia bowled England out for 67 at Headingley last year – and the fact he's returning from injury makes fielding in the slips a logical option in order to limit his movement in the field.

Matthew Wade also spent some time at first slip during the second Test after he pulled up sore following a chase to the boundary.

McDonald said there was "nothing obvious" when trying to determine why the Australians missed so many chances at the MCG, adding the inability to take those opportunities changed the course of the game.

"If we didn't drop catches in the first innings, the Test match probably would have been more of an arm wrestle and we potentially could have bowled them out for 220 or 240 and the game takes on a whole different light," he said.

"I just put that down to some sloppy moments. I don't think you can ever put your finger on exactly what happens in that moment in the player's mind whether they were fully switched on or not.

Clean Hands: The best catches from the second Test

"There's nothing clear from our point of view … it's a second up Test match so therefore any of those concentration issues, I don't think are relevant. Guys had a lot of Shield cricket leading in as well plus some (Australia) A games so I don't think there's any excuses there. We just weren't able to execute in those moments.

"The preparation was good and no doubt the preparation with a fielding cap on will be very similar leading into the next Test match. We've got four solid training days so we'll be able to invest time in that area again.

"David Warner's done it (fielded at first slip) so I suppose if he's declared fit and back in the side, I'd say that would be an obvious place for him to field given he's done it before. That would be one option."

Warner will train with his Test teammates on Saturday for the first time this summer, with biosecurity protocols restricting him to individual sessions since he injured himself in early December.

Clean Hands: The best catches of the first Test

McDonald expects coach Justin Langer to put faith in one of his most experienced players to help selectors make the right call about his availability for the third Test.

"That's a real clear option, that he may not be 100 per cent fit (but still play)," McDonald said.

"Coming off an injury, you never know until you get out there.

"So if he's 90 or 95 per cent fit and the conversation is he's fit enough to be able to go out there and perform his duties for the team, I'm sure that'll be a conversation the coach will have with the player.

"And most times Justin is pretty open with the players and gives them accountability around that."

The Australians will train in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday before flying to Sydney on Monday for the third Test, which starts on the following Thursday.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT