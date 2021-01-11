Warner concedes he's still nervous about groin injury

Australia opener David Warner admits he remains nervous about the restrictive nature of his groin injury.

Warner was rushed back for the third Vodafone Test against India, conceding before the game started that he was unlikely to be fully fit.

The aggressive opener had spent almost six weeks on the sidelines after his setback during an ODI at the SCG.

The 34-year-old Warner has exhibited obvious signs of discomfort during the SCG Test, especially while batting on day one.

Warner's trademark explosiveness in the field has been missing, although he claimed a key catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant during India's first innings.

There is a three-day break between the third and fourth Tests, meaning the former vice-captain will have limited time to do rehab work on his injury.

"I am (nervous) and I was. It might have been a bit of different circumstances if we were 2-0 up," Warner said.

"When you're doing a fitness test at training, it's quite easy to get through that.

"But once you're out there it is a different intensity ... playing the actual game live is where you get nervous.

"I'm trying to sprint as hard as I can.

"It might look like I'm on a treadmill but it's quite difficult, I'm hoping I can get through this."

Warner embraced cryotherapy, blood injections and other treatments in an attempt to fast track his recovery.

Australia's new opening paring of Warner and Will Pucovski produced partnerships of six and 16 runs in Sydney.

Pucovski, who debuted at age 22 and only started opening the batting this season for Victoria, scored a pressure-laden 62 in Australia's first innings.

"He looks like he's at home," Warner told SEN.

"He's obviously scored a lot of runs in Shield cricket.

"His temperament is awesome ... he's got a bright future ahead."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT