Vodafone Test Series v India

Warner concedes he's still nervous about groin injury

Opener to have limited time to do further rehabilitation on his groin injury given a three-day break between Tests

AAP

11 January 2021, 02:25 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo