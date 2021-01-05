Vodafone Test Series v India

Warner, Pucovski in frame for third Test at the SCG

A final call on Australia's XI for the third Test is likely to be made on Tuesday afternoon as selectors ponder a new opening combination

Andrew Ramsey

5 January 2021, 01:49 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

