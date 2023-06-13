Men's Ashes 2023

‘Exactly what we want’: Coach sees right signs from Warner

Andrew McDonald has seen enough from David Warner in training and against India to believe his game is in the right spot for the Ashes

AAP

13 June 2023, 05:08 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo